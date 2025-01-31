Poland, former Justice Minister Pis arrested for refusing to testify

Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, an exponent of the Law and Justice party, has been arrested following his refusal to testify before the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Pis government's use of Israeli Pegasus software against political opponents. The arrest for 30 days had been requested by the same Commission set up on the initiative of Donald Tusk's government.

The former minister was arrested after he appeared on television for a live interview, as he left the TV Republika studios, the Pap agency reported. Ziobro, 54, declined three separate invitations to testify. Last year, the attorney general's office announced that the software had been used between 2017 and 2023 - during the Pis government that ran from 2015 to 2023 - to monitor 578 people.