circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Portugal, Seguro elected president with absolute record of votes

09 febbraio 2026 | 09.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

António José Seguro is the new president of the Republic of Portugal. The former Socialist Secretary General has become the most voted politician in the country's history, breaking the absolute record of votes obtained by Mário Soares in his re-election in 1991. With 3,482,481 votes obtained yesterday, the president-elect won in all districts and autonomous regions. With 99.2% of the ballots counted, the candidate supported by the left won with 66.82% of the votes, against 33.18% obtained by André Ventura, candidate and leader of the far-right party Chega.

“This victory has a very special flavor because it is about the election of the President of the Republic,” Seguro told the press from the Cultural and Congress Center of Caldas da Rainha, north of Lisbon. “The Portuguese people are the best people in the world,” he added before stating his goal: “To help serve.” Seguro's rival, Ventura, declared that during the campaign “I sought an alternative line, to say what needed to change in this country,” but “despite a very significant increase compared to both the legislative elections and the first round, I was unable to do what I advocated, which was to win these elections.”

The outgoing president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, congratulated Seguro and announced that he would receive him this afternoon. The president "called António José Seguro to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections and wish him every happiness and success for the mandate entrusted to him by the Portuguese people," the Presidency informed. For his part, the Portuguese Prime Minister, the conservative Luís Montenegro, congratulated Seguro as the guarantor of the "spirit of convergence" and assured that the government would show the new head of state "all its availability" and "cooperation" to serve the Portuguese people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Portogallo elezioni presidenziali record assoluto di voti Repubblica del Portogallo presidente della Repubblica
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza