Record 27.01 M. People Vote Early in Japan General Election

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A record 27,017,098 people cast early votes for single-seat constituencies in Sunday's House of Representatives election in Japan, according to the internal affairs ministry. The figure, up 1.29-fold from the previous Lower House race in 2024, was the highest for any parliamentary election including that for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The proportion of early voters among all eligible voters in Sunday's poll stood at 26.10 pct. Many people likely voted by Saturday because heavy snow was forecast across a wide area of Japan on Sunday. The number of early voters rose compared with the last general election in all 47 prefectures. The prefectures of Tochigi, Niigata, Ishikawa and Hokkaido saw the sharpest increases, growing by 1.43 times, 1.37 times, 1.31 times and 1.29 times, respectively. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]