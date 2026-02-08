circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Record 27.01 M. People Vote Early in Japan General Election

08 febbraio 2026 | 11.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A record 27,017,098 people cast early votes for single-seat constituencies in Sunday&apos;s House of Representatives election in Japan, according to the internal affairs ministry. The figure, up 1.29-fold from the previous Lower House race in 2024, was the highest for any parliamentary election including that for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The proportion of early voters among all eligible voters in Sunday&apos;s poll stood at 26.10 pct. Many people likely voted by Saturday because heavy snow was forecast across a wide area of Japan on Sunday. The number of early voters rose compared with the last general election in all 47 prefectures. The prefectures of Tochigi, Niigata, Ishikawa and Hokkaido saw the sharpest increases, growing by 1.43 times, 1.37 times, 1.31 times and 1.29 times, respectively. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260208 00686] X575
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza