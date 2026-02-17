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Renesas Deepens Partnership with GlobalFoundries

17 febbraio 2026 | 07.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday it will broaden its strategic partnership with U.S. contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. to reinforce international supply chains and respond to customer demand with agility. The Japanese chip designer will harness cutting-edge fabrication technologies under the expanded partnership and broaden its outsourcing footprint, drawing on GlobalFoundries&apos; fabs in the United States, Germany and Singapore, as well as partner facilities in China. The arrangement builds on existing foundry relations, but enlarges both the product scope and the production sites involved. Mass production under the expanded framework is expected to begin in 2026. The companies said the &quot;multi-billion-dollar&quot; manufacturing partnership &quot;aligns with U.S. priorities to strengthen domestic semiconductor production for economic and national security.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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