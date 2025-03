The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi has asked for international sanctions to be imposed against Rwanda, which supports the M23 rebels and has ''expansionist aims''. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Tshisekedi said that "what is needed is to blacklist the real culprit in this situation: Rwanda".

The Rwandan-backed M23 armed group is advancing towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.