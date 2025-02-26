circle x black
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Romania, pro-Russian presidential candidate Georgescu stopped by police

26 febbraio 2025
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Calin Georgescu, pro-Russian candidate and surprise winner of the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, was arrested for reasons yet to be disclosed. The news was given by his electoral team with a post on Facebook. Images broadcast by Romanian televisions showed Georgescu entering the public prosecutor's office flanked by police officers, who allegedly picked him up from his car in Bucharest.

Georgescu surprisingly won the first round of the Romanian presidential elections on November 24th. However, on the eve of the ballot, the Constitutional Court annulled the results due to irregularities in the financing of the electoral campaign. The elections will have to be repeated on May 4th, and Georgescu intends to stand again as an independent candidate. The Constitutional Court will have to decide by March 15th on the authorization for a new candidacy of the pro-Russian.

