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Shizuoka Police Raid Ousted Ito Mayor's Home

14 febbraio 2026 | 09.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka prefectural police have raided the home of former Ito Mayor Maki Takubo, who faces allegations of falsifying her academic background, investigation sources said Saturday. At the former mayor&apos;s residence, located in an area of the city lined with villas, investigators were seen erecting a curtain with blue tarps in the garden, likely to shield the scene from public view. About 10 investigators loaded cardboard boxes believed to contain seized materials into a car and left the scene around 2:40 p.m. According to the sources, Takubo denied all four charges against her, including a violation of the public offices election law, when she was questioned by the prefectural police on a voluntary basis on Jan. 29. Later, she also refused to voluntarily submit a diploma citing her right to refuse seizure. Takubo was elected mayor for the first time in May last year after serving as a city assembly member. Despite initially claiming to have graduated from Toyo University, she announced in July of the same year that she had actually been expelled from the university. At a meeting of the city assembly&apos;s special investigation committee, she said, &quot;I learned for the first time on June 28 that I had been expelled,&quot; claiming that she did not falsify her educational background. The city assembly chairman and others filed a criminal complaint. In September last year, she dissolved the city assembly in response to a no-confidence motion against her. Following the subsequent municipal assembly election, the assembly passed a second no-confidence motion against her, resulting in her removal from office. Three months later, she ran again for mayor but lost. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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