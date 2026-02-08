Snowboarder Kimura Wins Japan's 1st Milan-Cortina Gold

Milan, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Snowboarder Kira Kimura won the men's big air final at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday, gaining the first gold medal for Japan in the quadrennial winter sports event that opened the previous day. Kimura, 21, earned 179.50 points, followed by Ryoma Kimata, also of Japan, who won silver with 171.50 points. This is the first time that the country earned any Olympic medal in a big air event. Among other Japanese athletes, Nozomi Maruyama gained bronze in the women's Nordic ski jumping individual normal hill event, scoring a total of 261.8 points. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]