South Africa, Israeli diplomat expelled, '72 hours to leave the country'

"The Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa has informed the government of the State of Israel of the decision to declare Ariel Seidman, chargé d'affaires of the Israeli embassy, persona non grata." This is stated in a note requesting Seidman to leave South Africa "within 72 hours" and for the "Israeli government to ensure that in the future its diplomatic conduct demonstrates respect for the Republic."

"A series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice that represent a direct challenge to South Africa's sovereignty" are cited, including "the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms for outrageous attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa." The note speaks of actions that have "systematically undermined trust and fundamental protocols for bilateral relations."

Israel had recalled its ambassador to South Africa in November 2023 amidst the escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.