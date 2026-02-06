circle x black
Spain, man arrested in Madrid for streaming abuse of 7-year-old daughter online

06 febbraio 2026 | 17.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the national police in Madrid for live streaming sexual abuse committed against his 7-year-old daughter. El Mundo writes that the man contacted users through an app where he offered pornographic material in exchange for virtual currency. The investigation began after the police received an anonymous complaint via email last November, El País writes. During the search of his home in Madrid, two mobile phones with various pornographic materials were seized.

The man was arrested on charges of committing the crime of child corruption, production, possession, and distribution of child pornography, and sexual violence.

abusi sessuali pedopornografia corruzione di minori
