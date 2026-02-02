Spain, Sanchez: "By regularizing 500,000 migrants, we choose dignity and justice"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has defended his government's plan to regularize 500,000 irregular migrants and asylum seekers in April. In this way, Sanchez said in a video speech shared on social media, Spain chooses to stand on the side of ''dignity and justice''. In the 46-second video, in which Sanchez speaks in English with Spanish subtitles, the prime minister states that "some say we have gone too far, that we are going against the current. But I would like to ask you: when did the recognition of rights become something radical? When did empathy become something exceptional?".

Sanchez explained that the plan aims to regularize people who are already integrated into the Spanish social fabric. "Half a million people with whom we live every day, at the market, on the bus, at our children's school. People who take care of our parents, work in the fields, who have built, hand in hand with us, the progress of our country," he said. ''Spain is first and foremost a welcoming country, and this is the path we choose: dignity, community and justice,'' he added.