Suspend EU Services Directive for storm-hit southern Italian businesses - govt

The government proposes using the European Union's solidarity fund and suspending the bloc's single market for services for companies in storm-devastated Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday during a visit.

"I have suggested, at Italy's request, that we draw on the solidarity fund, and then we will start thinking about asking the European Commission to suspend Bolkestein (the EU Services Directive) for companies brought to their knees by adverse weather," Tajani said in Palermo where he held talks with the region's governor, Renato Schifani.

"There will be a decree, and we will try to provide concrete answers to those affected by the bad weather as quickly as possible. Sicilians, Calabrians, and Sardinians will not be abandoned by the government,” Tajani underlined.

Tajani is on a visit to Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia, whose mainly micro and small companies are export-led but are dogged by "significant exposure to climate shocks", according to a foreign ministry statement.

During his trip, Tajani is holding talks with the three regions' governors and local business representatives to unveil the measures the government is rolling out to support storm-hit companies, said the statement.

The initiatives include an almost 15 million euro package from Italy's trade agency (ITA) and emergency measures of up to 300 million euros from investment agency Simest, among them grants of up to 20% for strategic markets, according to the foreign ministry statement.

Export credit agency SACE has put exceptional insurance and financial measures in place until 30 June, including moratoria, extensions, and support for companies, while state lender CDP is honing a series of financial instruments for the regions' rebuilding, the statement added.