Table of Seat Tallies in Japan Lower House Election (Final)

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Following is a party-by-party breakdown of seats won in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, with figures in parentheses showing the number of seats won in single-seat constituencies and under the proportional representation system in that order: Party Name Seats Won Pre-Election Strength Liberal Democratic Party 316 (249/ 67) 198 Centrist Reform Alliance 49 ( 7/ 42) 172 Japan Innovation Party 36 ( 20/ 16) 34 Democratic Party for the People 28 ( 8/ 20) 27 Japanese Communist Party 4 ( 0/ 4) 8 Reiwa Shinsengumi 1 ( 0/ 1) 8 Tax Cuts Japan & Patriotic Alliance 1 ( 1/ 0) 5 Sanseito 15 ( 0/ 15) 2 Conservative Party of Japan 0 ( 0/ 0) 1 Social Democratic Party 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Team Mirai 11 ( 0/ 11) 0 Minor Parties 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Independents 4 ( 4/ -) 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 465 (289/ 176) 465 Note: Of the 465 Lower House seats, 289 are for single-seat constituencies and 176 for regional proportional representation blocs. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]