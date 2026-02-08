Table of Seat Tallies in Japan Lower House Election (Provisional)

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Following is a party-by-party breakdown of seats won in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, as of 1 a.m. Monday, with figures in parentheses showing the number of seats won in single-seat constituencies and under the proportional representation system in that order: Party Name Seats Won Pre-Election Strength Liberal Democratic Party 265 (218/ 47) 198 Centrist Reform Alliance 17 ( 4/ 13) 172 Japan Innovation Party 14 ( 11/ 3) 34 Democratic Party for the People 7 ( 7/ 0) 27 Japanese Communist Party 0 ( 0/ 0) 8 Reiwa Shinsengumi 0 ( 0/ 0) 8 Tax Cuts Japan & Patriotic Alliance 1 ( 1/ 0) 5 Sanseito 0 ( 0/ 0) 2 Conservative Party of Japan 0 ( 0/ 0) 1 Social Democratic Party 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Team Mirai 1 ( 0/ 1) 0 Minor Parties 0 ( 0/ 0) 0 Independents 4 ( 4/ -) 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 309 (245/ 64) 465 Note: Of the 465 Lower House seats, 289 are for single-seat constituencies and 176 for regional proportional representation blocs. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]