Taiwan, submarine cable cut, Chinese ship captain arrested under accusation

27 febbraio 2025 | 13.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The captain of the cargo ship with a Chinese crew accused of damaging a submarine cable in the Taiwan Strait was arrested in Taiwan. The Chinese captain of the vessel has been remanded in custody pending the outcome of the investigation, the CNA agency reports. The commander, identified as Wang, will remain in isolation, based on the decision of the Tainan District Court following the requests of the prosecutors for whom there is a danger of escape, the agency reports.

The captain of the Togo-flagged vessel and the other seven members of the Chinese crew were stopped Tuesday by the Taiwan Coast Guard, which intercepted the cargo ship Hong Tai after the submarine cable broke near the Penghu Islands. For the other seven crew members, CNA points out, release with electronic surveillance devices was ordered and they will not be able to leave Taiwan for the duration of the investigation.

