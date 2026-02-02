Tajani heads to Sicily to support southern businesses in wake of Cyclone Harry

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani travelled to Sicily on Monday to support businesses hit by the devastation wrought on the island and in Sardinia and Calabria last month by Cyclone Harry and an earlier series of storms. Officials estimate the damage will run into billions of euros.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in charge of ‘foreign trade’. The southern regions are experiencing the highest percentage increases in exports," the foreign ministry posted on X.

"This trend must not be halted. That’s why I’m visiting Palermo with the heads of Ice (Italy's foreign trade agency), Simest (a state investment agency), Sace (Italy's credit export agency), and Cdp (the state lender)," the post cited Tajani as saying.

"No Sicilian company should be abandoned," Tajani underlined.

The government has made an initial emergency allocation of 100 million for the storm-hit three regions (Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia), the post continued.

"Starting this week in Rome, we will begin assessing the extent of the most significant structural damage and how to intervene," said Tajani.