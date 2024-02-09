Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Marzo 2024
Tajani in meeting with Argentinian FM Mondino during Milei visit

09 febbraio 2024 | 20.03
Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will hold talks Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino in Rome on Monday during a visit to Italy by Argentinia's right-wing president Javier Milei - the first to a European Union country since he took office in December.

Tajani and Mondino's talks are slated for 6pm local time and the pair will hold a joint press conference afterwards at 7pm, according to a foreign ministry statement.

During his visit to Italy through Tuesday Milei is scheduled to meet Italy's conservative premier Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

