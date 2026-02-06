Tajani, Rubio hold talks at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and US counterpart Marco Rubio held talks at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games which opened on Monday, where they agreed to cement bilateral collaboration and amity.

"Always a pleasure to meet my friend @SecRubio. Happy to meet him for the opening of the Olympic Games #MilanoCortina2026," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We are working to keep strengthening cooperation and friendship between Italy and the United States," Tajani added.

Fifity heads of state and government were set to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics that will bring 3,500 athletes from over 90 countries to Italy to compete in 304 events watched by around three billion people worldwide.