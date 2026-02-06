circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Tajani to address parliament ceremony marking World War II 'foibe' killings of Italians

Tajani to address parliament ceremony marking World War II 'foibe' killings of Italians
06 febbraio 2026 | 14.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will address a ceremony at Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday to mark the World War II 'foibe' killings of up to 15,000 Italians by Yugoslav partisans between 1943 and 1945, the parliament said in a statement.

Lower house of parliament speaker Lorenzo Fontana and Senate speaker Ignazio La Russa will open the 'Remembrance Day' ceremony, during which a documentary 'The Walker' based on Italian Olympic champion Abdon Pamich's autobiographical book will be screened, followed by a series of readings.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Italy's public TV channel Rai 1, and on the parliament's website and satellite channel, according to the statement.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at the lower house of parliament (Montecitorio) and on Tuesday evening, the green, white and red Italian flag will be projected onto the building's facade, said the statement.

The 'foibe' are deep caves where Yugoslav partisan hurled the Italian they killed when Yugoslav forces moved into Istria and Damatia, regions which had been part of Italy since the 1920s.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani World War II 'foibe' commemoration parliament address
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"
Iran, raid di Israele contro l'aeroporto di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, un video ricostruisce gli ultimi istanti prima della caduta - Guarda
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, come cambia il mercato degli smartphone
News to go
Stop ai voli per guerra in Medio Oriente, niente penali per i viaggiatori
News to go
Carburanti in aumento, con guerra in Iran e crisi in Medio Oriente prezzi in rialzo
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video
Da Sanremo a San Marino Song Contest, Ventura: “Felice per De Martino” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza