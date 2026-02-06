Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will address a ceremony at Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday to mark the World War II 'foibe' killings of up to 15,000 Italians by Yugoslav partisans between 1943 and 1945, the parliament said in a statement.

Lower house of parliament speaker Lorenzo Fontana and Senate speaker Ignazio La Russa will open the 'Remembrance Day' ceremony, during which a documentary 'The Walker' based on Italian Olympic champion Abdon Pamich's autobiographical book will be screened, followed by a series of readings.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Italy's public TV channel Rai 1, and on the parliament's website and satellite channel, according to the statement.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at the lower house of parliament (Montecitorio) and on Tuesday evening, the green, white and red Italian flag will be projected onto the building's facade, said the statement.

The 'foibe' are deep caves where Yugoslav partisan hurled the Italian they killed when Yugoslav forces moved into Istria and Damatia, regions which had been part of Italy since the 1920s.