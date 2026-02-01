circle x black
Takaichi Cancels TV Debate due to Arm Injury

01 febbraio 2026 | 02.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi canceled her appearance in a television debate program Sunday morning as she is receiving treatment for her arm injury. In the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was slated to hold a debate with leaders of other parties ahead of the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country&apos;s parliament. The LDP informed NHK on Sunday morning that Takaichi injured her arm Saturday during her campaigning for the election and is now being treated, according to the public broadcaster. Norihisa Tamura, executive acting chairman of the LDP&apos;s Policy Research Council, who attended the debate program for Takaichi, explained that the prime minister hurt (her arm) as she is working very hard during the election campaign, such as shaking hands with voters. Takaichi &quot;cannot attend (this TV program) because she is undergoing medical treatment, so I would like to offer my apology,&quot; Tamura said. The official campaign period for the Lower House general election started Tuesday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

