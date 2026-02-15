circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Takaichi Named "World's Most Powerful Woman" by The Economist

15 febbraio 2026 | 10.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

London, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was featured as &quot;the world&apos;s most powerful woman&quot; in an article that ran in the latest issue of the British magazine The Economist, after she led her ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide victory in a snap election. Following the success in the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan&apos;s parliament, Takaichi, also LDP president, now &quot;has a historic chance to transform her country,&quot; the article said. &quot;She must not squander it.&quot; The LDP has never won &quot;as decisively as it did&quot; in the Lower House election, despite the party&apos;s long-standing dominance of Japanese politics. &quot;To live up to the expectations that her electoral gamble and huge victory have created, Takaichi needs to think bigger and broader,&quot; said the article, with an illustration of the prime minister smiling and raising her right hand against the backdrop of Mount Fuji. &quot;She must be a leader for all of Japan, not only for her right-wing loyalists.&quot; The article analyzed that Takaichi is &quot;well placed to accelerate the transformation of Japan&apos;s defenses&quot; and that &quot;she has the right ideas when it comes to unshackling the defense industry.&quot; &quot;The prime minister&apos;s willingness to break taboos, including talking about nuclear weapons, is healthy,&quot; the article said, given that she has hinted at the possibility of reviewing Japan&apos;s three non-nuclear principles. Meanwhile, the magazine also said that the prime minister &quot;could misinterpret broad support as a license to pursue her narrow ideological aims.&quot; Describing Takaichi as &quot;an ardent nationalist,&quot; the article said Japan-China relations may deteriorate if she visits war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan&apos;s past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea as it enshrines Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead. The magazine also warned that a visit to the shrine by the prime minister would &quot;wreck Japan&apos;s fragile rapprochement with South Korea, essential to countering China&apos;s rise.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260214 00169] X113
Vedi anche
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"
News to go
Napoli, inaugurata la Borsa Mediterranea del Turismo
Da Parietti a Matano, l'omaggio degli amici a Enrica Bonaccorti - Video
Enrica Bonaccorti, l'ultimo saluto sulle note della Lontananza - Video
Mobilitazione Uap a Roma, Vaia: "Ssn va rivisto, da regole a tariffe. La persona al centro" - Video
Mobilitazione Uap a Roma, Giorlandino: "Tariffe giuste e regole uguali per tutti" - Video
Trump pubblica video raid su Kharg Island: colpiti obiettivi militari, petrolio risparmiato… per ora
Presentata oggi a Roma Run Rome The Marathon, 36.000 iscritti al via: le interviste - Video
News to go
Rombo bianco su sfondo blu, nuovo cartello stradale: cosa significa
Carboni e Paradiso, il doppio duetto che infiamma Roma - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza