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Takaichi Reiterates Eagerness to Enact Budget in Time

24 febbraio 2026 | 09.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday reiterated her eagerness to enact the government&apos;s fiscal 2026 budget bill before fiscal 2025 ends next month. During a question-and-answer session with party leaders in the House of Representatives, Takaichi called for cooperation from opposition parties, asking them to &quot;engage in Diet deliberations sincerely.&quot; Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed that she will not accept a nuclear sharing framework in which Japan would jointly manage U.S. nuclear weapons. Such a framework is backed by the Japan Innovation Party, the junior member of the ruling coalition. Takaichi clarified that her government will adhere to the country&apos;s three non-nuclear principles of not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not permitting their entry into the country. Over her Liberal Democratic Party&apos;s slush fund scandal, Takaichi fended off a demand from Junya Ogawa, leader of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, for further corrections to political fund reports from affected LDP lawmakers. Regarding her proposal to lower the consumption tax rate on food to zero for two years, Takaichi said she expects the issue to be discussed at a national council including opposition parties before a related bill is submitted to the Diet. She also pledged to advance discussions on reviewing labor restrictions under the discretionary work system &quot;based on the actual work style situation and needs.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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