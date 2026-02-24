Takaichi Reiterates Eagerness to Enact Budget in Time

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday reiterated her eagerness to enact the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill before fiscal 2025 ends next month. During a question-and-answer session with party leaders in the House of Representatives, Takaichi called for cooperation from opposition parties, saying that she will "engage sincerely in Diet deliberations." Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed that she would not accept a nuclear sharing framework in which Japan would jointly manage U.S. nuclear weapons. Such a framework is backed by the Japan Innovation Party, the junior member of the ruling coalition. Takaichi clarified that her government will adhere to the country's three nonnuclear principles of not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not permitting their entry into the country. Over her Liberal Democratic Party's slush fund scandal, Takaichi fended off a demand from Junya Ogawa, leader of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, for further corrections to political fund reports from affected LDP lawmakers. Regarding her proposal to lower the consumption tax rate on food to zero for two years, Takaichi said she expects the issue to be discussed at a national council including opposition parties before a related bill is submitted to the Diet. She also pledged to advance discussions on reviewing labor restrictions under the discretionary work system "based on the actual work style situation and needs." In response to a weekly magazine report suggesting that the prime minister's team is suspected of hiding the purchase of political fundraising party tickets by individuals related to the Unification Church, Takaichi said that she had her office check stored documents, but that no records of ticket purchases by those related to the controversial religious group were found. The prime minister voiced expectations that discussions on revising the Imperial House Law to ensure stable Imperial succession would progress and conclude promptly. She called on the LDP and the JIP to swiftly reach a conclusion on the proposed secondary capital in the country. Takaichi also said that a plan to reduce the number of seats in the Lower House, which is advocated by the JIP, is "an issue related to the foundation of democracy, and it is important for each party and parliamentary group to continue discussions." END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]