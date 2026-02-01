circle x black
Takaichi Responds to Interpretations of Her Yen Remarks

01 febbraio 2026 | 09.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi responded Sunday after her remarks the previous day were interpreted as suggesting her tolerance of the yen&apos;s current weakness. In a stump speech on Saturday in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, for the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, Takaichi said that the yen&apos;s current weakness is &quot;a great opportunity for (Japanese) exporters&quot; and that the government&apos;s foreign exchange special account is also gaining large benefits through investment. She also said the yen shot up when the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan was in power, prompting many Japanese companies to shift their operations overseas and causing the nation&apos;s unemployment rate to rise sharply, asking, &quot;Is that better?&quot; Takaichi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: &quot;There is misunderstanding. I did not mean to emphasize the benefits of a weak yen.&quot; &quot;Rising prices of energy, food and other goods under the current weak yen are a challenge, and the government needs to address the situation,&quot; she added. Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, criticized Takaichi in a stump speech in Tokyo, saying: &quot;Are there any consumers who are happy to see (rising) price tags at supermarkets due to the yen&apos;s depreciation? Are there any people from small businesses who are happy about rapidly rising material prices?&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

