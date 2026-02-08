circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Takaichi to Ask U.S. to Participate in Rare Earth Mining

08 febbraio 2026 | 20.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said she will ask the United States to participate in the deep-sea mining of rare earths near Minamitorishima, a remote island in the Pacific, during a Japan-U.S. summit slated for next month. In a Nippon Broadcasting System Inc. program Sunday evening, Takaichi said she and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss deepening cooperation over economic security, adding that she hopes to accelerate efforts for the joint development of rare earths. The Japan-U.S. summit will precede Trump&apos;s planned visit to China in April. Takaichi said that the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative is a key pillar of her diplomatic policy, with Beijing&apos;s hegemonic actions in mind. &quot;I hope to have the United States thoroughly committed&quot; to the initiative, she said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260208 00900] X613
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza