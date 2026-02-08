circle x black
Takaichi to Seek Int'l Understanding over Yasukuni Visit

08 febbraio 2026 | 20.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated Sunday that she will work to win the understanding of the international community, including the United States, over her possible visit to the war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. &quot;We will first gain the understanding of our ally and neighboring countries,&quot; Takaichi said in a Fuji Television Network Inc. program Sunday night, following a general election in which her ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a historic victory. Since taking office, the prime minister has refrained from visiting the shrine, which is regarded as a symbol of Japan&apos;s past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea as it enshrines Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead. Noting that the United States expressed its disappointment when then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the shrine in 2013, Takaichi said, &quot;My goal is to create an environment in which we can pay our respects to those who died for each other&apos;s countries.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

