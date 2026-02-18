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Takaichi Voices Resolve for Budget Passage by End of FY 2025

18 febbraio 2026 | 16.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Following her re-election as Japan&apos;s prime minister on Wednesday, Sanae Takaichi expressed her resolve for the passage of the government&apos;s fiscal 2026 budget bill by March 31, the end of fiscal 2025. At a press conference, Takaichi indicated that she will strive to implement her campaign pledges in the Feb. 8 general election, including promoting responsible and proactive fiscal policy and strengthening the country&apos;s defense capabilities. Referring to her Liberal Democratic Party&apos;s landslide victory in the election, Takaichi said, &quot;I don&apos;t think we were given a blank check.&quot; She vowed to run the government &quot;humbly and boldly.&quot; &quot;To implement our policies, the government and ruling parties will together shift into an even higher gear,&quot; said the prime minister. &quot;This is the beginning of Takaichi Cabinet 2.0.&quot; Due to the general election, the start of Diet proceedings on the annual budget bill has been delayed, compared with previous years. &quot;We&apos;re aiming to enact it by the fiscal year-end to avoid affecting people&apos;s daily lives,&quot; Takaichi stressed. Meanwhile, Takaichi vowed to promote discussions on a proposed two-year consumption tax cut for food products and on a refundable tax credit system simultaneously. She called on opposition parties to participate in a national council that will discuss the tax cut. &quot;We aim to submit a necessary bill (for the tax cut) as soon as possible,&quot; the prime minister said. As for a planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month, Takaichi said she aims to further enhance economic security for both countries. She also suggested that she will propose bilateral talks on developing marine resources, including rare earths, around Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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