Timely Rate Hike Sought at Jan. BOJ Meeting: Summary

02 febbraio 2026 | 05.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--There was a call for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates &quot;in a timely and appropriate manner&quot; at its Jan. 22-23 policy-setting meeting, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed Monday. The summary also included a view that the BOJ &quot;should not take too much time examining the impact of raising the policy interest rate&quot; to 0.75 pct in December and &quot;should proceed with the next step, a rate hike, without missing the appropriate timing.&quot; According to the summary, a member of the BOJ Policy Board said, &quot;Considering the recent depreciation of the yen, current financial conditions are still considerably accommodative relative to economic fundamental conditions.&quot; A board member noted that &quot;it has become more likely that exchange rate factors will push up prices.&quot; To address the weak yen and rising long-term Japanese government bond yields, a member said that &quot;the only prescription from the monetary policy side is to raise the policy interest rate in a timely and appropriate manner.&quot; At the same time, a member pointed out that it is &quot;necessary in exceptional circumstances to consider a flexible response, including purchases of JGBs.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

