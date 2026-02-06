Toyota's Annual Sales to Reach 50 T. Yen for 1st Time

Nagoya, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that its consolidated sales for fiscal 2025 are expected to reach 50 trillion yen for the first time thanks chiefly to strong sales of hybrid vehicles in North America and at home. The estimate was upgraded from the previous projection of 49 trillion yen despite the negative impact from additional tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The yen's weakening is also expected to push up Toyota's earnings. Toyota also revised up its net profit forecast to 3.57 trillion yen from 2.93 trillion yen. The operating profit projection was raised to 3.8 trillion yen from 3.4 trillion yen. As the company changed its assumed exchange rate to 150 yen to the dollar and to 174 yen to the euro, against 146 yen and 169 yen, respectively, its operating profit is estimated to be pushed up by 310 billion yen from its previous projection. Earnings improvement also reflects cost reduction efforts. The expected negative impact of the U.S. tariff policy was unchanged at 1.45 trillion yen on an operating profit basis. Global vehicle sales projection for the Toyota group including Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. was kept unchanged at 11.3 million units. For the three quarters through last December, Toyota's consolidated net profit decreased 26.1 pct from a year before to 3,030.8 billion yen. Sales climbed 6.8 pct to 38,087.6 billion yen, while operating profit declined 13.1 pct to 3,196.7 billion yen. The negative impact of the U.S. tariffs reduced operating profit by 1.2 trillion yen. The operating profit was also pushed down by the yen's rise compared to the year-before level. While concerns about semiconductor supply persist due to deteriorating Japan-China relations, Toyota said, "We are closely monitoring the impact and coordinating with suppliers." Global vehicle sales at the group went up 3.8 pct to 8,607,000 units. Sales in North America jumped 13.5 pct, while those in Japan and Europe also expanded. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]