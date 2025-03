The Trump administration is cutting back on development and assistance programs abroad, a reduction of 92%, for a total of $54 billion. The State Department has announced it. "At the end of the process led by Usaid's leadership, including tranches personally reviewed by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, some 5,800 appropriations worth $54 billion were identified to be eliminated under the 'America First' agenda, a reduction of 92%," a spokesman said.