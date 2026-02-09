Trump Congratulates Takaichi on Election Victory

Washington, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's House of Representatives election. "I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda," Trump said of Takaichi in a post on his Truth Social platform. He said Takaichi is "a highly respected and very popular Leader." Her "bold and wise" decision to call the election paid off big time, he said. "The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," Trump said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]