Trump Congratulates Takaichi on Election Victory

09 febbraio 2026 | 06.12
Washington, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her ruling Liberal Democratic Party&apos;s landslide victory in Sunday&apos;s House of Representatives election. &quot;I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda,&quot; Trump said of Takaichi in a post on his Truth Social platform. He said Takaichi is &quot;a highly respected and very popular Leader.&quot; Her &quot;bold and wise&quot; decision to call the election paid off big time, he said. &quot;The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support,&quot; Trump said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

