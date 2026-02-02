Trump distances himself from Texas defeats, 'local elections, I was not involved'

"I am not involved, these are local elections in Texas." Thus Donald Trump tried to distance himself and minimize the defeats of Republicans in one of their strongholds, particularly that of Leigh Wambsganss who lost in the local Senate elections in a district, that of Fort Worth where the president had won by 17 points in 2024.

"I was not on the ballot, so I don't know if a comparison can be made," Trump replied to reporters, who had indeed intervened in the election campaign, giving his endorsement to the "extraordinary" Republican candidate and then on Friday urging his supporters to vote for her. "Far-left Democrats are spending a fortune to beat a true Maga warrior, you can make Leigh win these elections, she has my complete and total support," read the post on Truth Social.

Trump's words are in contrast with comments from Texas Republican leaders after union leader Taylor Rehmet widely defeated the conservative, who in recent years had worked to elect people aligned with the Maga agenda to school boards, "a wake-up call for all Texas Republicans." "We cannot take our voters for granted," said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. In Saturday's election round, Democrat Christian Menefee won a long-vacant House seat in a Houston Democratic district, which will narrow the Republican majority to just 4 seats, 218 to 214.