Trump freezes tariffs, 'Mexico will send 10,000 soldiers to the border'

Donald Trump confirmed in a post on Truth that he had agreed with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to an "immediate" one-month suspension of tariffs announced against the Central American country. "It was a very friendly conversation in which (Sheinbaum, ed.) agreed to immediately provide 10,000 Mexican soldiers to the border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will have the specific task of stopping the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into our country," the President of the United States said.

Trump further clarified that during the suspension period there will be "negotiations led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and senior representatives from Mexico - he said - I look forward to participating in those negotiations with President Sheinbaum, as we seek to reach an 'agreement' between our two countries."