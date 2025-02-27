circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Turkey, 10 years ago the end of the truce with the PKK, at least 7,152 dead since then

27 febbraio 2025 | 17.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Abdullah Ocalan's call for the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK comes almost ten years after the July 2015 breakdown of the two-and-a-half-year ceasefire agreement with Turkey. Since then, according to the International Crisis Group, 7,152 people have been killed in both Turkey and northern Iraq. Marking what the think tank calls ''one of the bloodiest chapters in the PKK's four-decade struggle against Turkey''.

Among the victims were 646 civilians and 1,494 members of Turkish state security forces, including soldiers, police officers and village guards, paramilitary groups made up of Kurds, armed and paid by the Turkish state. Then there are 262 victims defined as of ''unknown affiliation'', i.e. individuals between the ages of 16 and 35 who cannot be identified with certainty either as civilians or as combatants. Added to these are 4,786 PKK members killed, although the International Crisis Group believes the real number is higher. In mid-2023 Ankara had claimed, for example, that nearly 40,000 PKK militants had been "neutralised" (killed, captured or surrendered) since the resumption of hostilities in July 2015, including in northern Syria.

Since July 2015 the conflict between Turkey and the PKK has gone through several phases. Between 2015 and 2017, the violence particularly affected communities in some urban centres in south-eastern Turkey, which has a Kurdish majority, and sometimes even the country's largest metropolitan centres. From 2017 onwards, the fighting shifted to rural areas of south-eastern Turkey, while in 2019 it shifted to northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
7 152 l'International Crisis Group pkk
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza