Turkey, opposition: 'Ocalan's call important, now internal peace and respect'

The call for disarmament and the dissolution of the PKK issued by its founder Abdullah Ocalan is ''important''. This was stated by Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition party in Turkey, the CHP, expressing the hope that the PKK will accept Ocalan's appeal. "We hope that the recipients of this call will respect it and that the terrorism, which has cost tens of thousands of lives and caused serious economic and social damage, will end forever," he said.

In any case, he stressed in a post shared on 'X', ''problems cannot be solved only through wishes, but by creating an environment of trust and through concrete actions''. So, he specified, ''the solution to all of Turkey's problems is only possible by achieving internal peace. Internal peace is not achieved in an authoritarian system, but in a democratic order, respecting the principles of the rule of law, justice and equality''. But ''the Republican People's Party will not allow the demands for peace and democracy of society to be exploited by any authority, position or actor for their own political goals,'' he added.

''As the Republican People's Party, we continue our historical consistency in solving all the problems of our country through democratic means. Likewise, we have always been against all forms of terror and violence, and we will continue to be so in the future,'' Ozel said. ''We maintain our position that the Kurdish issue must be addressed and resolved transparently, under the aegis of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, involving all segments of society. We are aware of our responsibility for a solution that prioritizes the views of the whole society, the consensus of the families of the martyrs, our veterans and all the victims for democracy, the rule of law and social peace,'' he added.

Ozel concluded by stating that ''in line with the principle of 'Peace at home, peace in the world' of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of our Republic and of our party, we always stand by the efforts for peace and democracy. We are against war, terror, conflict and autocracy''.