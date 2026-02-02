UAE President to Postpone Visit to Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to postpone his state visit to Japan, originally scheduled for Sunday through Feb. 10, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Japanese government sources said Monday. The UAE side requested the postponement. It is rare for a foreign dignitary to cancel a state visit to Japan at the last minute. During his stay, the president was scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito, attend a palace banquet, and hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The United States has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to encourage Iran to agree to nuclear talks, prompting a strong response from the country. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]