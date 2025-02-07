circle x black
Domenica 09 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:09
Ukraine: Formosa in high-levels talks on country's integration within EU single market

07 febbraio 2025 | 09.11
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, took part in high-level discussions on the European Union candidate country's integration within the European single market, the embassy wrote Friday on X.

Ukraine's economy of minister and deputy premier Yulia Svyrydenko chaired the talks, according to the post.

The EU opened accession negotiations with Ukraine on June 24 last year after the former Soviet republic gained candidate status on 23 June 2023 following its application to join the bloc on 28 February 2022 - four days after Russia's full-scale military invasion.

