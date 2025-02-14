Ukraine: Italy a 'bridge' in peace negotiations, post-war reconstruction

Italy can be a "bridge" in peace talks to end Russia's almost three-year-old invasion of Ukraine and will play a key role in rebuilding the war-shattered country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Il Mattino ahead of the Munich security summit talking place from Friday to Sunday. The main text of the interview follows below.

Today the Munich Conference opens against the backdrop of a profoundly changed international scenario, dominated by uncertainty and new geopolitical balances, starting with a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. What do you expect will happen?

"I say that anything that underpins the conditions for creating a path to peace in Ukraine is a positive thing. The dialogue initiated by (US president Donald) Trump and (Russia's president Vladimir) Putin (in a phonecall on Wednesday) is good: but in this process Europe will necessarily have to play a leading role and we Europeans will have determined and more united to be up to the task."

Although he is not attending, Trump is the central figure in the debate. US vice-president (James) Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg's attendance underlines the United States' attention to Europe. But at the same time it raises questions about the stability of transatlantic relations. What role will Italy play?

"Italy's efforts will certainly be aimed at making a constructive contribution. Italy can play a role as a bridge between Washington, the European Union and Kiev. Our country has always openly taken Ukraine's side, backing its war effort in terms of financial and military assistance, but Italy has never considered itself at war with Russia. We have not authorised use of our weapons on Russian territory but have supported the commitment of Europe and the US against what was an act of aggression against a sovereign state - Ukraine."

Then there is the issue of reconstruction: it can be big business and this is also where Trump seems to have set his sights on US interests in exchange for mediation between Zelensky and Putin in the peace process.

"Let's build peace first. In the meantime we are working with our European allies on the question of reconstruction and have been working on this issue for some time. Rome will play a leading role in rebuilding and will host the international recovery conference scheduled for 10-11 July. Preparatory work is already underway for this event, which will be crucial for Ukraine, for Europe, and for Italy."

What are the priority aspects that need to be hammered out?

"There is the issue of borders: Ukraine is on Europe's doorstep. There is the question of common European defence and the increase in expenditure (to at least 2% of GDP) that NATO is also asking us for. But the latter aspect must be framed by economic agreements, either by amending the (European Union's) stability pact or by issuing Eurobonds or using unspent ESM and NRRP resources. In short, the economic sustainability of a greater military effort is not of secondary importance."

It seems that while Europe discusses all these matters, Trump and Putin are going their own way, cutting out the EU, with the US getting the largest share of the so-called ‘rare earths’ in which Ukraine is particularly rich.

"Rare earths constitute a huge reserve that is crucial for meeting the challenge of competitiveness with China. Trump is aware of this, but so are Europe and Japan."

Trump has said that one day Ukraine might even be entirely Russian.

"Ukraine will never be Russian."

If there is a move towards putting on hold Kiev's possible membership of NATO, can we assume that the process of Ukraine's EU integration will be accelerated?

"There are precise times, modalities and criteria which have to be respected. The EU's enlargement priority currently is Western Balkan countries. Then it will be Ukraine's turn to meet Brussels' membership parameters: the fight against corruption, financial stability, and the solidity and transparency of its institutions."

Are you worried about the tariffs announced by the US administration?

"I am confident that we will be able to find common ground, even on the trade front, given our strong relationship with Washington. Trade wars do not benefit anyone. We need dialogue, and Italy is the EU's best ambassador. We have drawn up a strategy to increase the range of our exports and to penetrate more and more new markets. This already happened in 2024 , hen we reached the record figure of 305 billion euros of exports to the non-EU area, out of a total that will be around 626 billion euros."

How do you assess Trump's Middle East stabilisation proposals for Gaza?

"The first goal is for the truce (between Israel and Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas) to hold. We must also pursue viable solutions (to the conflict) because a very serious immigration problem could result. We continue to support the ‘two peoples, two states’ solution."