Ukraine: Italy salutes country's 'heroic' people, condemns four-year-old war

Four years to the day since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Italy underlined its unwavering support for the war-ravaged country's "heroic" citizens and deplored the deadly war declared by Moscow on the former Soviet Republic.

"On the 4th anniversary of the invasion of #Ukraine, our thoughts go out to the thousands of victims, broken families, and the heroic people who have been resisting attacks for four years," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X.

"After four years, our commitment is renewed and strengthened: we strongly condemn this war and confirm our support for Ukraine, its independence, its sovereignty and the right of Ukrainians to live in peace and freedom," Tajani continued.

"Europe wants and is working for peace. A just and lasting peace is the only choice, and we will always stand with the Ukrainian people," Tajani added.