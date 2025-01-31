circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Italy, Serbia to cooperate in reconstruction efforts

31 gennaio 2025 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Serbia will work together to help rebuild war-shattered Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters at a press conference Friday in Belgrade with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have spoken in depth about cooperating with Serbia for the reconstruction of Ukraine,"Tajani stated.

Italy's government has invited Serbian companies an international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction that is set to be held in Rome in July, Tajani said.

Tajani travelled to Belgrade on Friday to attend a business forum in which over 400 Italian and Serbian companies are taking part as the two countries seek to bolster buoyant economic ties and extend these, especially in high-tech sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Italy Serbia cooperation reconstruction
Vedi anche
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump
News to go
Tesla, a gennaio crollano le vendite Europa
News to go
Bollette, in arrivo decreto con nuove misure
News to go
Oggi sciopero dei magistrati
News to go
Malattia misteriosa uccide 53 persone in Congo
News to go
Twitter-X nel mirino del fisco
News to go
Terre rare, Ucraina pronta a firmare accordo
News to go
Maltempo in tutta Italia, da domani temporali e calo delle temperature
News to go
Papa Francesco, ultime news sulle sue condizioni di salute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza