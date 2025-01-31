Ukraine: Italy, Serbia to cooperate in reconstruction efforts

Italy and Serbia will work together to help rebuild war-shattered Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters at a press conference Friday in Belgrade with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have spoken in depth about cooperating with Serbia for the reconstruction of Ukraine,"Tajani stated.

Italy's government has invited Serbian companies an international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction that is set to be held in Rome in July, Tajani said.

Tajani travelled to Belgrade on Friday to attend a business forum in which over 400 Italian and Serbian companies are taking part as the two countries seek to bolster buoyant economic ties and extend these, especially in high-tech sectors.