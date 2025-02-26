circle x black
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
Ukraine: Just and lasting peace only possible with guarantees for Kiev - Italy

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni
26 febbraio 2025 | 14.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

As US president Donald Trump strives to clinch a rapid end to Russia's three-year-old invasion of Ukraine, a "just and lasting peace" will only possible if Kiev is given adequate security pledges, Italy said on Wednesday.

"The efforts we are all making together serve to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni told reporters after talks in Rome with her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.

"For us, this is a goal that can only be achieved if Kiev is provided with adequate security guarantees, to be certain that what we have seen over the past three years does not happen again and to be certain that the European nations that feel most threatened can instead feel safe," Meloni said.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky may sign a minerals wealth sharing deal in Washington as early as Friday, provided the text of the agreement contains security guarantees for his embattled country.

