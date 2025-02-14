circle x black
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia available to host Trump-Putin summit

14 febbraio 2025 | 17.08
Redazione Adnkronos
Saudi Arabia has said it is available to host the summit between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, who intends to achieve peace in Ukraine. "The Kingdom expresses its willingness to host the summit in Saudi Arabia and reiterates its ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without specifying a date. In the past few hours, Trump has said that he and Putin "would probably meet in Saudi Arabia for the first time."

Ucraina A. putin trump cremlino
