Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Ukraine, Seoul intelligence, North Korea has sent more soldiers

27 febbraio 2025 | 13.47
Redazione Adnkronos
More North Korean soldiers would have been deployed alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. South Korean intelligence believes that North Korea has sent additional troops, deployed on the front lines in the Russian region of Kursk, reports the South Korean agency Yonhap, awaiting assessments on the number of units involved.

"After a break of about a month, North Korean troops have been brought back to the front line in the Kursk region since the first week of February," says the National Intelligence Service (Nis), stating that "it seems there has been an additional deployment of troops, but the extent is still under review."

In mid-January, South Korean intelligence reported that it believed that about 300 North Korean soldiers had been killed and another 2,700 wounded in fighting in the area. Since last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made thousands of soldiers available to Russia. And, Yonhap recalls, the latest news comes after those according to which between one thousand and three thousand North Korean soldiers were brought to Kursk between January and February.

