Ukraine: Tajani welcomes Trump-Putin dialogue

Three years after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Europe and the United States share the certainty that a peace settlement is imperative, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday, welcoming the start of direct talks between the US and Russia.

"The first foreign policy initiatives of the Trump presidency certainly mark a change pace on many fronts, particularly on Ukraine," Trump said during question-time in the Senate.

"Three years after the start of the war, on both sides of the Atlantic, we are convinced of the importance of pursuing the goal of peace. That is why we welcomed the opening of the dialogue channel between US President Trump and Russia's president Vladimir Putin," he said.

"We also welcome the start of negotiations in Riyadh led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Tajani went on.

However, the objective in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict "remains a just and lasting peace", Tajani said, underlining that there can be no settlement that excludes Ukraine and Europe.

"Nothing can be decided on Ukraine without Ukraine and nothing can be decided on European security without Europe," Tajani said.

"The goal remains a just and lasting peace. It is a path to be built together with our American allies," Tajani underscored.