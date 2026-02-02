UN, Chile nominates Michelle Bachelet for Secretary-General

The outgoing Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has officially presented the candidacy of former president, Michelle Bachelet, for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations. The announcement came from the Palacio de la Moneda and the candidacy can already count on the support of countries like Mexico and Brazil.

"I have the honor and pride, from this Palacio de la Moneda, in Santiago, Chile, to announce to the citizens of our homeland and to the world that today in New York we will officially present the candidacy of former president Michelle Bachelet for Secretary-General of the United Nations," Boric declared in a televised address.

According to Boric, it is a "solid and widely supported" candidacy, based on an "impeccable and internationally recognized trajectory, marked by a commitment to democracy, the defense of human rights, and the strengthening of institutions."

During a ceremony attended by Bachelet herself, Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, and the ambassadors of Mexico and Brazil, Boric thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for their support, emphasizing that the three countries share the will to "contribute to global governance and the strengthening of multilateralism."

Bachelet said she felt "honored to be nominated not only by Chile, but also by Brazil and Mexico," adding that the joint support of the three countries "reflects a shared commitment and renews the hope of working together for common goals."