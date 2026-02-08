circle x black
U.S. Envoy to Japan Congratulates Takaichi over Election Win

08 febbraio 2026 | 18.38
Redazione Adnkronos
Washington, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over her ruling Liberal Democratic Party&apos;s landslide victory in Sunday&apos;s general election. &quot;Congratulations...on an impressive win in the House of Representatives election,&quot; Glass posted on X, formerly Twitter. &quot;I look forward to...continuing to deepen cooperation between our two dynamic nations.&quot; U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on a Fox News program that Takaichi is a great ally and that she has a very good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. When Japan is strong, the United States&apos; position in Asia is strong, Bessent added. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

