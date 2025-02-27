US relationship 'priority for Italy's foreign policy'

Italy's ties with the United States are the priority for its foreign policy, foreign minister Antonio wrote on X after talks in Rome Wednesday with Nato's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe and Commander of US forces in Europe, Christoper Cavoli.

"I confirmed to General Christopher Cavoli, SACEUR @NATO and Commander @US_EUCOM the priority of the relationship with the USA in our foreign policy," Tajani wrote.

"We have shared positions on the main challenges for Euro-Atlantic security and on the commitment to a just peace in #Ucraine," Tajani continued.

"Recognized the constructive role of Italy in peace operations in various crisis zones and in the contribution to the stability of the Southern Flank of the Alliance," the tweet added.

Tajani and Cavoli agreed on the need to make sure enough attention is given to the challenges from the Southern Flank and the Mediterranean, "consistent with an all-round approach that protects NATO from all strategic directions," said a foreign ministry statement.

The two men agreed on the importance of the security and stability of the African continent and the Western Balkans region and Tajani also underlined Italy's pledge to increase defence spending to 2% of GDP, including by exemption this from the European Union's Stability Pact or fiscal rules, according to the statement.