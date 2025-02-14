circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 16 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 05:43
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Usa, 200,000 government employees on probation sent home, the announcement in a pre-recorded video

14 febbraio 2025 | 17.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The effort to downsize the federal government launched by Donald Trump with the help of Elon Musk continues at full speed. The Administration's human resources division has asked the various agencies to terminate probationary contracts, i.e., at least 200,000 jobs. For thousands of people, the notice came in the form of a pre-recorded video or group calls. Some were asked to leave the office within half an hour, the Washington Post reports.

The Department of Veterans Affairs laid off more than 1,000 employees, including probationary employees with less than two years of service, even though probationary contracts typically do not extend beyond one year. A few dozen layoffs occurred at the same personnel division that oversees the federal government's 2.3 million employees. So far, 75,000 employees have accepted the offer to review their resignations in exchange for being paid until September.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
usa governo licenziamenti
Vedi anche
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"
News to go
Bonus psicologo, dal 15 aprile le graduatorie con i nuovi beneficiari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza