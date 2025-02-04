circle x black
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
USA agreement with El Salvador, will host 'criminals and illegal immigrants' in its prisons

04 febbraio 2025 | 09.45
Redazione Adnkronos
El Salvador will host "US criminals and illegal immigrants from any country" in its prisons. These are the terms of some agreements signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to San Salvador with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. "Such an offer of friendship had never come from any country - commented the head of Washington's diplomacy - We are deeply grateful".

"We have offered the United States the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system - Bukele explained on X - The compensation will be relatively low for the United States but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable". Not only that: the United States, the State Department informs, will issue "a waiver to unlock assistance" to the country, although this will only apply to border and security issues, to "identify suspicious travelers in the National Passenger Analysis Center (Napc), resume operations of the Border Security Information Group (Bsig) and support units working with US law enforcement.”

"Multiple agreements have been reached to combat the waves of mass illegal migration that are currently destabilizing the entire region,” announced State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce. The agreements also provide for the repatriation of "all members of the Salvadoran MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang who are illegally present in the United States", the spokeswoman further specified, while the Salvadoran authorities will arrest "criminal illegal immigrants from any country", including "members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang".

This is an "unprecedented agreement in the history of relations not only between the United States and El Salvador but with Latin America", commented Bukele, one of the few foreign leaders invited to Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

