USA, Ghislaine Maxwell to be questioned today on Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell will be questioned behind closed doors by the United States Congress. Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice is expected to invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions. The woman, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking girls with the pedophile financier who died by suicide while in custody, will be questioned from prison via video link during a deposition by the House Oversight Committee, led by Republicans, which is investigating Epstein's ties to powerful figures and how information about his crimes was handled.

Maxwell's lawyers lobbied for Congress to grant her legal immunity to testify during the deposition, but lawmakers refused. Otherwise, her legal team stated that she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. "Proceeding under these circumstances would serve no purpose other than pure political theater," her lawyers stated in a letter. Although the deposition will take place behind closed doors, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna published a letter containing the questions he intends to ask Maxwell, even if she refuses to answer. Some allude to Trump's ties to Epstein and Maxwell. Others focus on four "conspirators" and 25 men who allegedly "sexually abused minors on Epstein's island."